Willimantic man shot twice in leg

Jan. 18—WILLIMANTIC — A Willimantic male was transported by LifeStar helicopter to Hartford Hospital early Tuesday morning after getting shot twice in the leg at the footbridge.

According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, the man was transported by Willimantic firefighters in a Windham ambulance from the area of 48 Church St. to the Windham Hospital landing pad.

From there, the man was taken via Lifestar helicopter to Hartford Hospital.

According to police, the victim received non life- threatening injuries.

Scrivener said the victim is 19-years-old.

Willimantic Police Lt. Charles Miller said Tuesday there may be three suspects. In a press release issued Tuesday morning, he said the victim reported the shooting at about midnight on Tuesday, stating that he had been shot and was near a restaurant.

The call was traced to the Crosby Lot on North Street.

According to police, officers followed a trail of blood down North Street, across Main Street and up the foot bridge, where multiple spent casings were found.

Miller said upon speaking with the victim, police determined the victim knows the suspect or suspects and this was not a random act.

He declined to identify the nature of the relationship between the victim and the suspect or suspects. Miller said police believe it is an isolated incident.

Members of the Willimantic Police Detective Division responded to the incident and processed the scene. Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact Willimantic Police Det. Michael Suplicki or Willimantic Police Det. Keith Edele at 860- 4653135.

Follow Michelle Warren on Twitter — @mwarrentc.