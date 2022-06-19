Willimantic police arrest Massachusetts fugitive

Jun. 18—WILLIMANTIC — A Massachusetts fugitive accused of sexually assaulting his children was arrested by Willimantic Police on Friday.

In a release issued Friday night, Willimantic Police said New Bedford resident Leon Mejia- Vicente was charged with fugitive from justice without warrant.

He was issued a $1 million bond and is due to appear in Danielson Superior Court on June 20.

Willimantic Police noted in the press release that "all arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

According to the release, the U.S. Marshals contacted Willimantic Police on Friday about a kidnapping on Thursday in New Bedford, Mass.

Willimantic Police were informed that Mejia-Vicente had a felony arrest warrant issued in Massachusetts for the sexual assault of his children.

Police said when Mejia-Vicente learned of the warrant, he took his children, a 17 year-old female and 5 year-old male, out of state in an attempt to flee authorities.

Police said a task force that included New Bedford Police, Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Marshals office developed information that Mejia-Vicente was hiding in Willimantic and reached out to Willimantic Police for assistance.

Members of the Willimantic Police detective and patrol divisions assisted in finding Mejia-Vicente.

According to police, Mejia-Vicente was found in Willimantic and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Mejia-Vicente's two children were found with him and were recovered unharmed. Police said the children were placed into the care of the state Department of Children and Families