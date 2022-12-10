Willimantic Police are currently investigating threats, incident

Dec. 9—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are currently investigating threats made against Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo, as well as an incident involving a person who claimed his rights were violated by Willimantic Police Officer Amber Prose.

Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers said town staff have been "under attack" by local residents, as well as individuals from the region and beyond.

"Some folks are just angry and trying to attack municipal employees and the police departments across the state," he said on Thursday. " They don't understand what the laws are."

Rivers said while these people claim they are exercising their liberties, they are actually breaking the law. In a phone call on Sunday, the unidentified caller threatened DeVivo's family, saying they hoped his family dies of cancer, as well as calling DeVivo "corrupt" and an expletive.

The caller said their comments were made in reference to a situation involving one of the female officers over the weekend.

DeVivo said he reported the call to Willimantic Police.

It is unclear if the threat against DeVivo was made in reference to an incident involving Prose over the weekend that was recorded and posted on Youtube.

That incident is being investigated by Willimantic Police.

DeVivo said he has gotten several angry phone calls from anonymous callers recently.

He said he has also gotten several emails about the situation involving Prose.

"We need to get back to being a more civilized society," DeVivo said.

In the video of that incident involving Prose, an unidentified man is heard telling another individual not to let police search him "Tell them to kick rocks," the man recording the video said.

In the video, Prose is seen intervening, telling the man that while is allowed to film the incident, he can't yell at a person while police are

