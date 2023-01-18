Willimantic police investigating shooting

Jan. 17—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are investigating a shooting incident on Ash Street early Sunday morning. Police responded to the 300- block of Ash Street at approximately 3 a. m. in connection with multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Willimantic Police detectives responded to the scene and established an investigation.

In an e- mail Monday, Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said the incident was still under investigation He said no one was injured during the incident, which appears to be an " isolated incident."

Solak said no arrests had been made in connection with the investigation.

He said officers found numerous shell casings near the intersections of Ash and Whittemore streets and Ash and North Street.

Solak said Monday police were still investigating what the shooter shot at, including whether the perpetrator shot at people.

Patrol officers from the midnight shift and members of the detective division responded to the incident. The incident was reported by two residents in the area.

The road was closed for approximately two hours while police were on scene.

Those with information about the incident or those involved are asked to contact Willimantic Police Department detectives Robert Tatro and Eric Dean at 860- 465- 3135.

