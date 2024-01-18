Willingboro deputy mayor faces criminal charge over house sale

WILLINGBORO – Deputy mayor Nathaniel “Nat” Anderson is accused of arranging a fraudulent sale of his home to escape foreclosure and erase more than $120,000 of unpaid mortgage debt.

The councilman and a business associate, Chrisone D. Anderson of Sicklerville, allegedly engaged in the scheme between March 2015 and June 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

A criminal complaint asserts Nat Anderson, facing foreclosure on his home, staged a “short sale” to dupe his mortgage lender.

What's a short sale?

Under a short sale, the complaint says, a delinquent borrower sells their property to a third party in lieu of foreclosure.

The seller’s mortgage holder, which must approve the sale, is able to avoid the long and costly foreclosure process.

But it also forfeits the difference between the property’s sale price and the balance of the delinquent mortgage – more than $120,000 in this case, the complaint alleges.

The seller emerges from the process with no outstanding mortgage obligation.

The complaint alleges Nat Anderson, a Democrat first elected to council in 2009, was rebuffed when he proposed his plan separately to a friend and a real estate broker in 2015.

Feds: Broker told Anderson his plan was illegal

It contends the broker told Anderson his scheme would violate key rules for a short sale — that it must be an arm’s length transaction and the seller must leave the home.

The broker also said "there was no legal workaround (for) these requirements," the complaint adds.

The complaint says Nat Anderson then arranged the sale to Chrisone Anderson, his partner in a business, and that they concealed their violations of short-sale rules.

It alleges Nat Anderson remained in the Willingboro home after the sale, paying Chrisone Anderson's mortgage and utility bills. And it says Chrisone Anderson stayed at her home, a Marlton apartment, and used that address to renew a nursing license.

The complaint does not note a familial relationship, if any, between the Andersons, who are both 56.

They are charged with bank fraud, making false statements on a loan application, and conspiring to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution.

Chrisone Anderson, who was known as Chrisone Whitehead at the time of the home’s sale, is also charged with two counts of making false statements to the FBI.

The charges are only allegations. No one has been convicted in the case.

Each was released on $50,000 unsecured bond after a hearing in Trenton federal court on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Nat Anderson's attorney, Daniel Rosenberg of Mount Holly, declined to comment.

A lawyer for Chrisone Anderson could not be reached for comment.

