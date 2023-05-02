Willingboro man enters plea in homicide of Kayla Winkler

MOUNT HOLLY – A Willingboro man has admitted he killed a woman and wounded a man during a robbery at a Maple Shade apartment building.

Semaj T. Pittman, 23, and a minor targeted a couple at the woman's home in The Arbors apartment complex in February 2020, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Gunfire killed 22-year-old Kayla Winkler and wounded her boyfriend, Ramek Bass of Philadelphia, 24.

More: Two charged in resident's slaying How did a robbery turn deadly at Fox Meadows apartment complex in Maple Shade?

Investigators alleged Pittman and the juvenile went to the couple’s home to rob them, and Pittman fired shots as Winkler and Bass tried to flee.

Arbors Apartment complex scene of slaying

Police arrived to find the bloodied victims emerging from an elevator on the first floor of the Lenola Road building.

Both were taken to a hospital, where Winkler was pronounced dead.

An obituary said Winkler "enjoyed playing and caring for her three cats," as well as spending time in nature and with her friends.

The skateboarder and work-out enthusiast "was constantly growing in learning and strengthening her spirituality," it said.

Two guilty pleas in Kayla Winkler murder

Pittman admitted guilt to aggravated manslaughter on April 28. The prosecution agreed to recommend a 25-year prison term under the plea deal.

Superior Court Judge Christopher Garrenger scheduled sentencing for June 30.

The teenager, an Evesham resident, pled guilty to murder last year.

The law does not allow the release of his name because he was a juvenile at the time of Winkler’s slaying, the prosecutor’s office said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Semaj Pittman is accused of shooting two during Maple Shade robbery