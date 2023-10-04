Willingboro man found guilty of October 2020 murder

MOUNT HOLLY - A Willingboro man has been found guilty of killing an acquaintance in October 2020.

Kwacey Q. Owens, 32, fatally shot Barry Barino, 28, during a late-night attack in Willingboro's Millbrook Park neighborhood in October 2020, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

A Superior Court jury found him guilty on Sept. 28 of murder and weapons offenses.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching their verdicts, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Police responding to a 1:30 a.m. shooting found Barino outside the rear door of his home in the first block of Maplewick Lane, according to an account from the prosecutor's office.

Barino, who'd been shot in the head, was declared dead at the scene.

"The investigation revealed that Barino and Owens were acquaintances, and that Owens hadbeen inside the victim’s home a short time earlier before luring him outside to kill him," the prosecutor's account said.

Owens has been in Burlington County Jail since being charged 12 days after the shooting.

Superior Court Judge Mark P. Tarantino scheduled sentencing for Dec. 4 in his Mount Holly courtroom.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Kwacey Q. Owens was tried for the murder of Barry Barino in Willingboro