Willingboro man who killed Maple Shade woman receives 25 years prison sentence

MOUNT HOLLY - A Willingboro man has received a 25-year prison term for killing a woman at a Maple Shade apartment complex.

Semaj T. Pittman, 24, admitted guilt earlier this year to the aggravated murder of Kayla Winkler, a 22-year-old resident of The Arbors complex on Lenola Road.

Winkler's boyfriend, Ramek Bass, then a 24-year-old from Philadelphia, survived a gunshot wound to his shoulder in the February 2020 attack.

Bullet grazed fleeing victim's head Absecon man receives 60-year prison sentence for Buena home-invasion robbery

Police, responding to a report of gunfire, found the victims coming out of an elevator in the building's lobby, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators found Pittman and a juvenile teenager went to the complex to rob Winkler and Bass, with whom they were acquaintanted, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Pittman pulled a gun in Winkler's apartment and shot the victims as they fled, the statement said.

Pittman must serve more than 21 years before parole eligibility under the sentence imposed Sept. 22 by Superior Court Judge Christopher Garrenger in Mount Holly.

His accomplice, an Evesham resident, admitted guilt last year to murder. His name was not released due to his juvenile status.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Semaj Pittman shot at robbery victims fleeing Maple Shade apartment