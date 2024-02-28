Willingboro shooting sends three men to hospital

WILLINGBORO - Police are investigating a shooting incident here that sent three men to the hospital.

The gunfire broke out around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at a home on the first block of Buttercup Lane in Willingboro's Buckingham Park neighborhood, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Three men were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Their wounds were not considered to be life-threatening, the prosecutor's office said.

The victims' names and other details were withheld due to the ongoing probe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willingboro police tip line at 609-877-6958, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Police say gunfire broke out at home in Buckingham Park area