Willingboro wife slain when husband left mental health facility, police say

WILLINGBORO – When Stanley Martin was admitted to a mental health facility on Jan. 11, his wife told police she would not allow him back in their home — a house where interior walls were scrawled with messages like “Call CIA” and “I’m not crazy.”

But the 60-year-old husband returned the next day, and police hours later found Deirdra Martin fatally stabbed 36 times, a court record says.

A final, nightmarish message — “Alien” — was scrawled on the 56-year-old woman’s nude body in “permanent marker and suspected blood,” says a probable cause statement.

That word also appeared in blood on a wall in a converted office-garage.

Wawa incident leads to grim discovery

Deirdra Martin’s slaying came after weeks of reported erratic behavior by Stanley Martin, described in the statement as a diagnosed schizophrenic who had stopped taking his medication about three months earlier.

Deirdra and Stanley Martin lived in this home on Hinsdale Lane in Willingboro.

A family member visiting the Hinsdale Lane home on Tuesday described the Martins as "a couple very much in love," but acknowledged the challenges of the husband's mental illness. He did not give his name.

Stanley Martin developed schizophrenia after suffering a traumatic brain injury 10 years ago, according to the probable cause statement.

The statement makes repeated references to SCIP — the Screening and Crisis Intervention Program that connects Burlington County residents with mental-health services.

A SCIP spokesman said he could neither confirm nor deny information about any patient.

But program director Alton Moore said people with mental illness can be held involuntarily in an emergency room for 24 hours — if they're considered to be unsafe and unable to care for themselves in the community.

A patient then can be held involuntarily in a long-term care facility on the recommendation of a psychiatrist, he added.

The slaying was followed by a frightening incident in an area Wawa around 1 a.m. on Jan. 13.

Police allege Stanley Martin of Willingboro assaulted and threatened people inside this Wawa on Springside Road in Westampton.

Police allege Martin drove his car into a vehicle outside the Springside Road store in Westampton, a short distance from his home. He claimed to have a bomb and assaulted customers and employees while destroying shelves and products inside the Wawa, according to the statement.

He was arrested less than an hour later, when police found Martin allegedly damaging the exterior of a nearby dollar store in Willingboro.

He "continuously yelled for someone to call the FBI and the CIA" during the arrest, the statement says.

It notes Deirdra Martin called police on Jan. 11 about an incident that occurred while she and her husband were driving earlier that day to a mental health facility.

By the time of that incident, a family member had been told Stanley Martin “would stay up all night, pace back and forth, make noise, and write messages throughout the house," the statement says.

But Stanley Martin "diverted" from their destination, claiming he was being followed and blaming his wife.

The statement alleges he “destroyed her phone and threw it from the moving car and kicked her out of the car.”

Police find bizarre scene at Willingboro home

When Willingboro police went to the Hinsdale Lane home in response to the wife’s call about the incident, they found an unsettling scene: “All electronics were unplugged, the circuit breaker was turned off, and messages were written on the walls in red paint.”

A car and driveway remain snow-covered outside the Willingboro home of Deirdra and Stanley Martin on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

The officers told Deirdra Martin her husband had been taken into custody by Mansfield police and transported to a facility identified as "SCIP."

But Moore said SCIP has not had a physical presence at a hospital since early in the COVID epidemic. He described SCIP, part of Legacy Treatment Services, as a "mobile" program.

The statement, which redacts Deirdra Martin’s name, says a woman in the house told the officers "she felt safe now that Stanley Martin was in SCIP and she would not let (him) into the residence even if he was released from SCIP."

But during a FaceTime conversation the next morning, a woman — her name redacted — told a family member that Stanley Martin had been released earlier that day and that “she picked him up and brought him to 62 Hinsdale Lane."

Police began a search for Stanley Martin around 1 a.m. the next morning after he drove his car into another vehicle at a Wawa, then entered the store with “an object under his shirt holding a white cord,” the statement says.

Violence inside a Westampton Wawa

The man yelled, “Y’all know what time it is…Get on the f---ing ground,” it continues.

The man assaulted a shopper and a store employee, then kicked a manager in the stomach “and began yelling for her to ‘call the police and the FBI and everybody.’”

Martin abandoned his car in the parking lot, and its license plate led police to the Hinsdale Lane home.

A home-security sign stands outside the Willingboro home of Stanley and Deirdra Martin.

Police knocked on the door around 1:15 a.m., but left when no one answered.

They returned after Stanley Martin’s arrest around 1:45 a.m., when he allegedly yelled repeatedly for someone to contact the FBI or the CIA.

Martin, now being held in Burlington County Jail, is accused of murder and weapons offenses.

The charges are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

At the time of his arrest, Martin had duct tape wrapped around his body and connecting a pink iPhone 15 to his inner thigh.

The phone matched a replacement phone purchased by his wife one day earlier, the statement said.

Police also said Martin’s blood-covered clothing matched those seen on the man at the Wawa.

When asked why his wife’s license was in his sock, the statement says, Martin answered, “That’s evidence.”

When asked if Deirdra Martin was alive, he allegedly said, “Nope,” then told police he had killed her.

Police returned to the Martins’ home around 2:20 a.m., after receiving requests to conduct a well-being check.

They found Deirdra Martin’s body under a comforter on the kitchen floor.

Investigators also found blood stains and bloody fingerprints and footprints throughout the house and in Martin’s car. They also recovered two large knives with suspected blood stains from the kitchen.

"Numerous other messages were located throughout the house written in spray paint in various colors about 'aliens,' 'Chinese,''FBI' and the 'CIA,'" the statement continued.

It described them as "similar in theme and context to the messages (a witness) had learned that Stanley Martin was saying and writing during his 'episodes.'"

