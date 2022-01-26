Willingboro woman gets prison term for sexual assault of a child

MOUNT HOLLY - A Willingboro woman has received a 15-year prison term for the sexual abuse of a child.

Rachel Karngbaye, 26, came under investigation in January 2021 after the victim's mother reported an assault to Willingboro police, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

It provided no additional details "to protect the identity and well-being of the victim."

Karngbaye admitted guilt to sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in September 2021.

Superior Court Judge Philip Haines on Wednesday imposed a 10-year sentence for the sexual assault charge, with no parole eligibility for 8½ years. Karngbaye also received a consecutive five-year term for the endangering charge.

Following her release, Karngbaye will be subject to Megan’s Law provisions and parole supervision for life.

She will serve her sentence in a prison, rather than a state facility that treats sex offenders, the prosecutor's office noted.

It said an evaluation of Karngbaye "determined that she is not willing to undergo treatment."

