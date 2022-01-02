Willington To Hand Out At-Home COVID-19 Self-Test Kits Sunday

Brian McCready
·2 min read

Shared by the Town of Willington:

DISTRIBUTION UPDATE:

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM, the Town of Willington will be distributing At-Home COVID-19 Self-Test Kits and N-95 masks for the residents in Town.

At this time, the Town has received a very limited supply and we are asking that you only take the test kits if you are are in need.

The test kit distribution will be limited to residents with an immediate need:

(a) individuals/families that believe they might have been exposed or have been experiencing symptoms.

(b) individuals that have traveled over the holidays and are experiencing symptoms.

Distribution of these kits and N-95 masks will be on a first come, first serve basis as a drive-through pickup style at the Willington Fire Department #1 (426 River Road, Willington). Please enter from the Trask Road site of Route 32. Please remember to drive slowly through the parking lot.

You must be a Willington resident and prove your residency with a photo ID or mail containing a Willington mailing address.

For your safety, please do not get out of your vehicle. Please stay in the distribution line and follow the cars in front of you. Our volunteers will come to your vehicle when it is your turn. Please show proof of residency through your windshield and then please roll down your passenger side front window so the supplies can be placed into your car. For your safety and the safety of our volunteers, we would like to try to limit contact as much as possible.

Due to limited availability, the Town is only able to provide up to TWO test kits per household at this time. (Each kit contains two tests).

The Town will also distribute N-95 masks to Town residents at the same time and these will also be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

We thank you for your patience and understanding earlier this week with the delayed delivery of these supplies.

A huge thank you to our volunteers tomorrow as well as Willington #1 for hosting this distribution.

As we continue into this new year, we ask that we continue to all work together to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

This article originally appeared on the Stafford-Willington Patch

