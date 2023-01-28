Willington man arrested for theft of pickup truck

Jan. 27—VERNON — A Willington man was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly stealing a pickup truck.

According to Connecticut State Police, at approximately 9: 38 p. m. Tuesday night, State Troopers from the Troop C Barracks and Ellington Officers responded to an address on West Road in Ellington for a report of a stolen, red Chevrolet CK1500 pickup truck.

State Police said that according to the reporting party, the vehicle's last known direction of travel was westbound on Route 83, toward the Rockville/ Vernon area.

According to State Police, Troop C provided Vernon Police with a description of the pickup truck and asked that they be on the lookout for the vehicle.

State Police said that as Troopers were speaking with the complainant, the Vernon Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen reporting that a suspicious red pickup truck had just parked in their apartment complex on Regan Street in Vernon and that a man had been seen exiting from the driver's side.

Troopers and Vernon Police Officers arrived at the apartment complex where they located an unoccupied red pickup truck, according to State Police.

The troopers and officers confirmed the truck was the same red Chevrolet CK1500 pickup truck that had been reported stolen.

State Police K9 Drago was quickly deployed and led troopers to an exterior apartment door. Troopers and Vernon Officers made contact with a resident of the apartment and located the suspect, identified as John Hansen, 58, of Willington, inside.

State Police said that during the investigation, Hansen was found to be in possession of the keys to the Chevrolet pickup. Troopers also observed that Hansen was exhibiting signs of possible impairment.

According to State Police, Hansen was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Troop C Barracks in Tolland. There, Hansen agreed to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were not performed to standard.

Hansen was subsequently processed and charged with larceny in the third degree, use of a motor vehicle without permission, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/ drugs, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating with-

