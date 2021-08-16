Willington man charged with drug possession after I-84 traffic stop in Tolland

Aug. 16—TOLLAND — State police on Sunday arrested a man on numerous charges after, they said, he was found to have an ounce of cocaine following a traffic stop.

The man, Louis Ortiz, 38, of Willington, was stopped on Interstate 84 in Tolland at 5:10 p.m. after police noticed the vehicle, a black Lexus, failing to stay in a lane, police said.

Police said troopers suspected illegal activity after speaking with Ortiz.

Police dog Drago was then deployed and identified narcotics inside the vehicle, police said.

Police discovered numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia to process and package drugs, including a digital scale, inositol powder, and several cellphones.

Police dog Yodel from Troop H was then called to the scene to inspect Ortiz, police said, and more than an ounce of compressed cocaine was found hidden on Ortiz's person.

Ortiz faces a series of charges including operating an unregistered vehicle, operating without minimum insurance, failure to drive in the proper lane, use of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, operating under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance.

Ortiz was released on $50,000 surety bond and is to appear at Vernon Superior Court on Sept. 14.

