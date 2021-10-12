Willington woman charged in son's driveway death

Oct. 12—A Willington woman accused of hitting her 3-year-old son with her car in their driveway, causing his death, told police she looked away from driving for a few moments to pick up groceries that had fallen on the floor, according to a state police affidavit.

The woman, Jessica Raymond, 34, was charged Oct. 4 with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, in connection with the accident that occurred in May 2020.

Raymond is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Nov. 16.

According to the state police affidavit, events happened this way:

On May 3, 2020, a trooper was driving on Route 74 in Willington when a man screaming for help waved him down. The man said his wife, Raymond, had hit their son with her car.

The trooper found the boy on the ground bleeding, and Raymond leaning over him. Raymond said she didn't know what happened and didn't realize she had hit the boy.

The boy was brought to Rockville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An examination of Raymond's vehicle found damage to the left fender, consistent with her son's height.

In an interview with police, Raymond said she left the house earlier in the day to go shopping. Along the way she picked up a bottle of Jaegermeister, a 70-proof alcoholic drink, and began drinking it just before turning into her driveway.

She drove down the driveway slowly, because there are often kids or animals running around, Raymond said. She didn't hear a bump or any other indication she had hit her son, she said.

During a second interview this year, Raymond admitted that she does use her cellphone while driving, but said she wasn't using it while in her driveway.

While traveling down the driveway, Raymond said, she hit a bump that caused groceries and other items on the passenger seat to spill to the floor. She glanced at them and reached down briefly to pick them up, Raymond told state police.

State police observed a large rut in Raymond's driveway about 50 feet before to where the boy was found after the accident.

