Willis guilty on all charges in Arabella Parker case

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 15—SUNBURY — It took a Northumberland County jury less than an hour to find a Sunbury woman guilty of lying to authorities about her knowledge in the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.

Christy Willis, 51, of Sunbury, was found guilty of providing false and misleading statements to state police about Arabella, who state troopers say was beaten to death in October 2019 by Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Trevorton. Arabella died Nov. 22, 2019, after spending 44 days at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

Willis is Burgess's mother.

The jury got the case just before 10 a.m. A verdict came in around 10:30 a.m.

Troopers say Willis told various stories to law enforcement about the events leading up to the death of Arabella.

During the first day of the trial on Wednesday, a medical expert said Arabella's injuries were not made known to medical staff when the child was being taken to Geisinger Medical Center.

Had those experts been told the truth about the abuse Arabella suffered prior to arriving at the hospital, her chance for survival would have been greater, Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, testified.

Arabella suffered several severe beatings which led to at least 46 injuries and a surgical procedure to remove part of her brain, according to Bellino.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.

Recommended Stories

  • Mom suspected in children's deaths pleads in carjacking case

    A California woman suspected of killing her three children pleaded not guilty Wednesday to carjacking during an alleged escape. Liliana Carrillo, 30, entered pleas in a Kern County courtroom to four felony counts of carjacking, attempted carjacking and auto theft. Carrillo's three children were found dead Saturday by their maternal grandmother in her apartment in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles.

  • Cuba's Raul Castro is stepping down, ending more than half a century of Castro rule over the island

    Though the change in leadership will not necessarily lead to drastic shifts in policy in Cuba, it's still a historic moment for the country.

  • A woman said she accidentally pulled her IUD out with a menstrual cup. A gynecologist explains how it happens and how to prevent it.

    It's rare to dislodge an IUD with a DivaCup, but it's possible. It's most likely to happen three months after you first get your IUD, a doctor says.

  • The Matt Gaetz Problem That GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Wishes Would Just Go Away

    GettyDespite a seemingly daily string of new revelations, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pressed ahead Thursday with his position that Rep. Matt Gaetz should retain his seats on the Armed Services and Judiciary Committees.“Matt Gaetz is the same as any American—he’s innocent until proven guilty,” McCarthy said Thursday. “There’s no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that would be dealt with at that time.”Gaetz, who’s currently under federal investigation for his involvement with an alleged sex ring, also faces a probe from the House Ethics Committee for a litany of potential violations.“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Ethics Committee wrote in a letter last week.But McCarthy continues to insist that everyone needs to “wait for the facts” before Gaetz faces any internal repercussions in Congress, even as he’s insisted that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should be stripped of committee assignments for having repeated contact with a woman who turned out to be a Chinese government operative. Swalwell cut off contact as soon as he became aware of the situation, and there are no allegations that he broke any law.Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenGaetz’s situation seems far more precarious. As a member of the Judiciary Committee, he has oversight responsibilities of the very same Justice Department that is investigating him—and which he has accused of fomenting a witch hunt against him under President Joe Biden.But McCarthy ignored that question Thursday. He repeated that Gaetz was innocent until proven guilty, that he had spoken with Gaetz and the Florida Republican said he was innocent, and that he would “let the investigation take care of itself.” (Gaetz has publicly denied wrongdoing.)The GOP leader’s continued punting on Gaetz comes as his party largely settles into a circumspect stance on the allegations—unless, or until, there are more developments. Most aides believe wider calls for his resignation, or disciplinary measures like a loss of committee assignments, will only come if Gaetz is indicted.On Wednesday, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the second-ranking House Republican, told reporters that party leadership will “of course react and take action” if “something really formal” happens with the Department of Justice probe.Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Paid Dozens of Young Women—and a 17-Year-OldMeanwhile, rank-and-file Republicans aren’t exactly circling the wagons around the embattled congressman. Most don’t like Gaetz, and the congressman himself acknowledges he has few friends on Capitol Hill. Only close MAGA allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have actively rallied to his defense—Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH) to a lesser extent—but even fewer Republicans have tried to build pressure on him to resign. Only one Republican lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called on Gaetz to leave office over the allegations, and the two very different Republicans already had an acrimonious beef. Kinzinger’s final straw with Gaetz cited The Daily Beast’s reporting on the congressman’s payments to Joel Greenberg, the Florida official said to have facilitated his access to girls and young women.Through it all, Gaetz has been defiant. At first, he claimed that the allegations he paid for underage sex were part of a sweeping extortion plot against his family. He has since moved on to framing the rapidly mounting scandal as proof the “deep state” and mainstream media are out to get him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • 7 details you may have missed in the latest 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer

    A new "Fast 9" trailer teases the return of some characters from "Tokyo Drift" and the bucket list item Helen Mirren has been waiting years to do.

  • 9 Bachelor stars who identify as LGBTQ

    Colton Underwood joins eight other Bachelor stars from around the world who identify as LGBTQ.

  • An Army sergeant who was filmed shoving a Black man has been charged with 3rd-degree assault

    Jonathan Pentland's social-media accounts list him as a drill sergeant at the Fort Jackson garrison, the Associated Press reported.

  • Beijing official in Hong Kong warns against foreign meddling

    Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong on Thursday warned foreign forces not to interfere with the “bottom line” of national security in the city, threatening retaliation amid tensions between China and Western powers. The U.S., Britain and their allies have condemned China's tightening control over Hong Kong's freedoms, including the sweeping national security law and electoral reforms that have all but silenced the once-vibrant opposition in the semi-autonomous territory. “When it is time, actions must be taken in relation to any external or foreign forces that may interfere Hong Kong affairs or attempts to use Hong Kong as a pawn,” said Luo Huining, director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong.

  • 'I'm desperate': Experts unpack James Charles' excuse for his teen sexting scandal

    Legal and psychological experts weighed in on James Charles' claim that desperation led to his sexting scandal.

  • ‘Sedition Caucus’ Josh Hawley under fire for ‘bizarre’ and ‘shameless’ photo shoot with Capitol police

    ‘This is like Jefferson Davis standing with the Union Army,’ says one social media user

  • Ted Cruz among six Republicans to vote down bill to end anti-Asian hate crimes

    The lawmakers voted with a majority of 92 against 6 in the Senate

  • What would happen if cops didn't make certain traffic stops? This North Carolina city offers a case study

    Black and Hispanic drivers are disproportionately targeted for traffic stops. Could these changes in Fayetteville, North Carolina, work elsewhere?

  • How Delta, Rangers, and the Green Berets' unique training would pay off in an Arctic war with Russia

    Arctic warfare demands a special set of skills to survive and win - skills that Army special operators have long trained to master.

  • NASA's InSight Mars lander is going into emergency hibernation. If it can't save its batteries, it could die.

    The InSight lander is shutting down nonessential operations to save energy. An out-of-season dust storm could end its life on Mars.

  • Toddler found walking alone near highway while mom dined with friend, Texas police say

    Police say they found the toddler’s two siblings, ages 3 and 8, alone in a hotel room with the door ajar.

  • Afghanistan: 'We have won the war, America has lost', say Taliban

    A BBC team meets the Taliban, a group that clearly sees itself as Afghanistan's government-in-waiting.

  • 23 celebrities who became mothers after 40

    Cameron Diaz, Kristen Wiig, and Mena Suvari are just three of the most recent celebrities to become moms after 40.

  • 'Not afraid to shoot': Migration raises tension in Texas border town

    More migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas than Martinez recalls in his 13 years as Val Verde County Sheriff. Last month, he said, a resident fired his gun to scare a group of migrants walking on the outskirts of town; nearby schools were locked down in response. Tensions are rising in Del Rio, a city of 35,000, as the nation once again grapples with an increase in migrants seeking entry into the United States.