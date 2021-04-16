UPDATE Willis guilty on all charges in Arabella Parker case

Apr. 16—SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman provided false and misleading statements to police about the incident that led to the death of Arabella Parker in 2019, a Northumberland County jury ruled in less than an hour Thursday morning.

Christy Willis, 51, will now weigh her decision on appealing the guilty verdict for lying to state police about her knowledge in the death of the 3-year-old.

"I am innocent," Willis said after being led out of the courthouse.

Arabella, who state troopers say was beaten to death in October 2019 by Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Port Trevorton. Burgess was charged with homicide after Arabella died Nov. 22, 2019, after spending 44 days at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

Willis is Burgess's mother. Willis also blamed the media for reporting on her case and said her son was also innocent. "You are only getting one side. You all aren't hearing the full story," she said.

Willis's attorney William Cannon said his client is disappointed in the verdict. "She doesn't believe the jury heard all the facts," he said. "We will now discuss what we will do as far as an appeal." Willis did not take the stand in her defense.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said Willis told various stories to law enforcement about the events leading up to the death of Arabella. Arabella's injuries were not made known to medical staff when the child was being taken to Geisinger. If doctors were told the truth about the abuse Arabella suffered prior to arriving at the hospital, her chance for survival would have been greater, Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, testified on Wednesday.

Arabella suffered several severe beatings which led to at least 46 injuries and a surgical procedure to remove part of her brain, according to Bellino.

He testified that medical experts were told Arabella had a seizure and was on her way to the hospital.

Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Port Trevorton, who is accused as an accomplice in Arabella's murder, told the jury that outside the hospital on Oct. 11, Willis said she would tell law enforcement she was in the home and that Arabella had a seizure. Delcamp testified Burgess threw the child up to four feet, she smashed her head off the ground before getting up and collapsing into a seizure. Delcamp also testified that Willis waited 30 minutes to call 911 after arriving at their home.

Delcamp also testified she knew about Arabella's abuse for at least three months and never reported it.

Matulewicz said he was pleased with the verdict.

"We want to thank the jury for their service," he said. "I also want to commend Trooper Brian Siebert for an outstanding job in investigating this case."

Siebert testified Willis changed her story about whether or not she was at the Trevorton home when the incident took place.

Cannon argued Willis didn't lie and her story to law enforcement didn't change other than a few words here and there, after she was interviewed on Oct. 11 when she had been awake for many hours with no sleep.

Matulewicz said Willis went to the Stonington police barracks on her own for her first interview.

Matulewicz also asked Judge Hugh Jones, who presided over the trial, to revoke any bail for Willis. Willis was incarcerated on $200,000 bail. Jones granted the request and Willis will remain locked up in Northumberland County Jail where she will wait for a sentencing date.