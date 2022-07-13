Willis Tower active shooter call was bogus: police

Tense moments were reported Wednesday afternoon at the Willis Tower in the Loop when someone reported an active shooter on the iconic skyscraper’s 50th floor, police said.

The “active shooter” call at 233 S. Wacker Drive was not bona fide, confirmed Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

As of 3:15 p.m. some workers on the 50th floor were cleared to go back to their desks after police searched the floors, police said.

Others on various floors sheltered in place, police said.

Ambulances did not respond, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

An email circulated by building management said officers may remain on scene but “Willis Tower remains safe.”

rsobol@chicagotribune.com