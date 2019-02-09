Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW): The Best Of Both Worlds

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive track record of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Willis Towers Watson here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record

In the previous year, WLTW has ramped up its bottom line by 22%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did WLTW outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Insurance industry expansion, which generated a 21% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. WLTW’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. WLTW’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.28x total debt over the past year, which implies that WLTW’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NASDAQGS:WLTW Income Statement Export February 9th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Willis Towers Watson, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for WLTW’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for WLTW’s outlook. Valuation: What is WLTW worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WLTW is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of WLTW? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



