UPDATE Willis's trial extends into second day

Apr. 15—SUNBURY — A Northumberland County jury will reconvene Thursday morning to decide the fate of a Sunbury woman accused of lying to authorities about her knowledge in the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.

Christy Willis, 51, of Sunbury is accused of providing false and misleading statements to state police about Arabella, who state troopers say was beaten to death in October 2019 by Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Port Trevorton. Arabella died Nov. 22, 2019, after spending 44 days at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

Willis is Burgess's mother.

Troopers say Willis told various stories to law enforcement about the events leading up to the death of Arabella.

During the first day of the trial on Wednesday, a medical expert said Arabella's injuries were not made known to medical staff when the child was being taken to Geisinger Medical Center.

Had those experts been told the truth about the abuse Arabella suffered prior to arriving at the hospital, her chance for survival would have been greater, Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, testified.

Arabella suffered several severe beatings which led to at least 46 injuries and a surgical procedure to remove part of her brain, according to Bellino.

He testified that medical experts were told Arabella had a seizure and was on her way to the hospital.

"Had we have known what happened, we would have been able to provide all of the care we could offer her (Arabella) immediately," Bellino testified under questioning by Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.

Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Port Trevorton, who is accused as an accomplice in Arabella's murder, told the jury that outside the hospital on Oct. 11, Willis said she would tell law enforcement she was in the home and that Arabella had a seizure.

Delcamp also testified she knew about Arabella's abuse for at least three months and never reported it. Delcamp testified she would evade Children and Youth caseworkers by using Willis's vehicle when Delcamp was aware caseworkers would be visiting their home.

Delcamp said Willis knew the reason why she was taking her vehicle. Delcamp testified that Burgess set up the situation so that every time a caseworker would come to the home, she and Arabella would be gone.

Delcamp testified Burgess threw the child up to four feet, she smashed her head off the ground before getting up and collapsing into a seizure. Delcamp also testified that Willis waited 30 minutes to call 911 after arriving at their home. Delcamp said Willis eventually called 911.

State Trooper Brian Siebert testified Willis changed her story about whether or not she was at the Trevorton home when the incident took place.

Willis sat with her defense attorney William Cannon and took notes during the entire proceedings.

Cannon argued Willis didn't lie and her story to law enforcement didn't change other than a few words here and there, after she was interviewed on Oct. 11 when she had been awake for many hours with no sleep.

Matulewicz said Willis went to the Stonington police barracks on her own for her first interview.

When Matulewicz rested his case, Cannon said he would not be presenting any witnesses. Judge Hugh Jones, who is presiding over the trial, said he wanted to wait until Thursday morning for closing arguments.

Those arguments are set to begin at 9 a.m. and the case most likely will be sent to the jury before noon.