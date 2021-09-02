Williston man charged with disseminating obscene material to a minor

Sep. 2—A Williston man was arrested Monday in connection to the solicitation of a minor.

Brandon Lee Hanna, 37, of Williston, is charged with one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest Wednesday.

Investigators stated "Hanna sent a sexually explicit image to someone he believed to be a minor," according to a release from the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators and the Cayce Department of Public Safety made the arrest. Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department assisted with this investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law, according to the release.