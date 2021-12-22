Williston man pleads guilty to pandering child pornography

Cainen Meeks.

PORT CLINTON — A local man could be facing more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child pornography offenses.

Cainen M. Meeks, 42, of Williston, pleaded guilty to four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and six counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court last week.

All 10 charges are second-degree felonies and qualify for sentencing under the Reagan Tokes Act, which makes it so that Meeks could face up to between 8 and 12 years in prison for each offense.

As part of the plea agreement, it was also stipulated that all 10 counts do not merge with one another for the purposes of sentencing, effectively meaning Meeks could end up serving what Ohio law refers to as a "non-life felony indefinite prison term" if he is given the maximum sentence.

Meeks could also face a fine of up to $15,000 for each offense, pay for court costs of the case and will have to register as a Tier 2 offender with the local sheriff's office every 180 days for 25 years.

He will also have to serve a mandatory five-year period of post-release control, or parole, if or when he is released from prison.

Meeks was originally indicted in late September on 100 child pornography offenses, all second-degree felonies. Meeks was arrested by a deputy from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 1, a day after a warrant on the indictment had been issued.

Within a week of jury notices having been sent out, Meeks ultimately reached the plea agreement with local prosecutors and pleaded guilty on Dec. 14.

Meeks is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 3 p.m. on Jan. 24 in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

