Williston man sentenced to federal prison for child porn

Aug. 30—A Williston man will spend 27 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor and the production of child pornography.

Justin Allen Chavis, 27, of Williston, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and the production of child pornography, according to a media release from the United States Attorney's Office District of South Carolina.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis.

Additionally, Chavis will serve 20 years of supervision after his prison sentence, pay restitution to two of the victims and register as a sex offender.

Chavis is not eligible for parole in the federal system.

Evidence presented in court showed Chavis engaging in sexual acts with two minors and produced photographs and videos of the abuse, according to the release.

Chavis then distributed the items using the internet, the release said.

Chavis's sentence comes after communicating with an undercover FBI agent on April 2, 2020, about abusing children, the release said.

During the conversation, both of them discussed past and future abuse of multiple children, and Chavis described himself as "active" with numerous children under the age of 7, describing specific sex acts he had coerced his victims to engage in, the release said.

Chavis then began sharing photographs and videos of what appeared to be Chavis sexually abusing children he had access to; he was arrested by the FBI within a day, according to the release.

Federal authorities obtained arrest and search warrants for Chavis's residence, the release said.

The warrants were executed by the FBI who was assisted by the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS).

Chavis has remained in custody since his arrest.

During the search, federal authorities recovered photos and videos of the abuse from Chavis's phone, and Chavis made admissions regarding his conduct, the release said.

Story continues

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

For more information, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott B. Daniels.