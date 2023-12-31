Willmar 19-year-old arrested on warrants after traffic stop

Dec. 31—WILLMAR

— A 19-year-old male from Willmar was arrested at approximately 7:37 p.m. Friday for outstanding warrants after the vehicle he was driving was stopped for speeding near the intersection of 19th Avenue and 11th Street Southwest, according to a

Willmar Police Department

news release.

During the arrest, a loaded handgun was discovered under the seat of the vehicle, which was also occupied by two juveniles.

The 19-year-old male was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail pending warrant charges of third degree riot, fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct. New charges potentially include possessing a pistol without a permit, driving after revocation and speeding.

A 16-year-old male was also arrested and transported to Prairie Lakes Youth Programs. His potential charges include possession of a pistol by a juvenile.

The firearm was taken as evidence and the investigation remains ongoing.

The

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

assisted in the arrests.