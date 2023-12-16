Willmar Area Community Foundation celebrates 25 years of giving

Dec. 16—WILLMAR

— For the last 25 years, the

Willmar Area Community Foundation

has been on the leading edge of many transformational programs and projects within Kandiyohi County — from the construction of the Destination Playground at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar to helping numerous nonprofits stay afloat during the tumultuous times of the

coronavirus pandemic.

"The foundation is a very dynamic platform on which people act for charitable good in their community," said Sara Carlson, executive director.

The idea to form a community foundation in the Willmar Lakes Area was started by a group of civic- and charity-minded individuals back in 1998. They saw that a significant amount of the region's financial wealth was leaving the area, as estates of longtime residents were being passed on to family who no longer lived in the area. The group wanted to create an option where people could donate money toward the betterment of the community as a whole.

"They had a lens toward how we can make the community better and stronger," Carlson said.

With the help of Ken Warner, who at the time was soon to become the director of the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, that group of Willmar individuals was connected with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation in St. Cloud. The two groups worked together to create a new foundation under the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, a foundation dedicated to the Willmar region.

"In April of 1998, the Central Minnesota Community Foundation declared the

Willmar Area Community Foundation

into existence," Carlson said.

For the first 17 years, the Willmar Area Community Foundation operated as a foundation under the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, sort of like a little sister foundation, Carlson explained. But by 2015 it became clear a new model was needed, one similar to an agriculture cooperative.

The two foundations and others that had joined the foundation family formed what is now

Community Giving

. All of the foundations in Community Giving are partner-owners in the cooperative, with Community Giving providing centralized services such as human resources and information technology for the individual foundations. Community Giving also holds the 501(c)3 nonprofit status for all the partner foundations.

"It allows our staff here, on the ground, it allows us to be very forward-focused," Carlson said of the partnership with Community Giving. "I can be focused on what the

Willmar Lakes Area

needs."

During its first years, Willmar Area Community Foundation operated rather leanly, with no full-time staff or dedicated office space. It also had to build its donor base, endowment and charitable funds before it could make big impacts on its community.

"You can't do community impact work, community leadership work, without some money to fuel it," Carlson said.

However, from the very beginning there were community members willing to put their trust and money into the foundation. Lewis and Viola Ness Aushermann wrote a single check in 1998 that matched the $300,000 the Otto Bremer Foundation was willing to put into the initial endowment that would create the foundation for all future giving.

Other major donations over the years from individuals such as Marv Otto, Elaine Adams and Alice Cox would absolutely transform the Willmar Area Community Foundation into an agent of change for the region.

Those gifts made it possible for the foundation to hire Carlson as its first full-time director and open its permanent office at 1601 Highway 12 E., Suite 9, in Willmar. The foundation now has four full-time staff members, more than 130 different funds and assets worth more than $26 million; and it has made more than $13 million in grants to various causes over the last 25 years.

"It has always been heroic, future-minded, community-minded donors," Carlson said. "That is how everything happens in this community."

How the Willmar Area Community Foundation can use donor gifts depends on the kind of fund receiving the donation. Agency, designated and scholarship funds can be used only for specific causes or institutions. The foundation creates what are called "field of interest funds" to raise money for specific community projects, like Robbins Island improvements or the

2013 project that put iPads into the hand of Willmar school students

.

A donor-advised fund is a popular way for an individual, couple or family to create a charitable account. While the money put into a donor-advised fund is owned by Willmar Area Community Foundation, the donor remains very active in how that money is used. Many times the donor comes into the WACF office or contacts the foundation when they want to allocate money to a specific cause or charity.

"It's like a mini foundation they advise," Carlson said. "It is very hands-on for the donors; they are deciding."

The foundation can make the biggest change with donations designated as unrestricted. Here, the foundation's 15-member board of directors makes the call on how the money is to be spent. It allows the foundation to act quickly when things arise unexpectedly.

"Unrestricted assets are the absolute best gift you can give a community," Carlson said.

It is because donors have gifted large, unrestricted amounts to the foundation that the Willmar Area Community Foundation is able to grant money to various causes and projects. It also allows the foundation to be one of the first charitable organizations on the ground after a disaster such as a flood or tornado, the Raymond train derailment or something like the pandemic.

"Kandiyohi County came through the pandemic far less scathed and more whole than most counties did," due to how quickly not only the foundation but the local governments reacted, Carlson said. "We took all of our unrestricted money and dumped it into the community."

The foundation's board met at least weekly for nearly two years during the pandemic to direct funds into struggling nonprofits. Even today, the foundation continues to help these organizations, many of which provide necessary services for the county's most at-risk populations.

"We care about these nonprofits; they are the social safety net of our community," Carlson said.

Thanks to the interest earned from the foundation's endowment, plus new donations from donors, the Willmar Area Community Foundation continues to be able to help. Moving forward, Carlson said possible priorities for the foundation could include housing, programs for those with special needs and whatever else might arise.

"I fully expect we will be working on things I can't even imagine today," Carlson said. "You never know what is going to be on the other end of the line."

The foundation will continue to work with donors to make their charitable plans to become a reality as well.

"This community is just chock full of amazing people who just have the best intentions," Carlson said. "They genuinely want to help; they want to partner."

The one thing Carlson wants the community to know is that the foundation is here for them. The foundation's entire mission is to engage people, connect resources and build community.

"When you want to give back to the community that raised you, that has made things possible for your kids, no one else is going to do that. We have to do that collectively," Carlson said. "We have to care more about this place, more than anyone else does and your foundation is a tool for you to do that."