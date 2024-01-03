Willmar City Council approves assessment refunds for cemeteries

Jan. 3—WILLMAR

— The

Willmar City Council

on Dec. 18 approved refunding $32,980.80 to three cemeteries that were assessed for street improvement projects in violation of

Minnesota State Statute.

"Recently, (during a) hearing on special assessments, it was found that there is a state statute that covers cemeteries and it allows that cemeteries are exempt from special assessments," City Administrator Leslie Valiant explained to the council.

She noted that three cemeteries — Vinje Memorial Cemetery, Church of St. Mary Cemetery and Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery — were assessed for street improvement projects. The city went back to at least 2011 looking for cemeteries that may have been assessed in violation of the state statute.

Vinje Memorial Cemetery in 2011 was assessed $5,946.43 for street improvements at 601 Becker Ave. S.E. and paid interest in the amount of $1,496.87 for a total of $7,443.30.

The Church of St. Mary in 2019 was assessed $14,152.50 for street improvements at 1449 15th St. S.W. That assessment was paid in full and interest did not accrue.

Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery in 2019 was assessed $11,385 for street improvements at 1445 15th St. S.W. That assessment was paid in full and interest did not accrue.

The total amount of assessments to be reimbursed by the city is $32,980.80. This resolution adopted by the council would reimburse those special assessments with interest, according to Valiant.

Councilor Julie Asmus, in response to a question, was informed the reimbursement funds would come from the general fund.

Councilor Audrey Nelsen questioned if the refunds could come from the Community Investment Fund, which was established to pay for capital improvement projects.

Valiant explained that special assessments do not go into the Community Investment Fund, they go toward the respective bond and subsequent debt service for the bond for each street improvement project, noting that refunds could come from that if there is a balance in the debt service for the respective bonds.

Councilor Rick Fagerlie asked if the entities had asked for the refunds or if the city was doing its due diligence after recognizing its error.

"Due diligence, but we did get some questions," Valiant replied.

Councilor Justin Ask abstained from the vote. He is the lead pastor at Vinje Lutheran Church.