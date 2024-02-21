Willmar council OKs purchase agreement for land that parks board previously rejected selling

Feb. 20—WILLMAR

— The

Willmar City Council

on Tuesday approved a purchase agreement for 5.54 acres of parkland in Swansson Field to

Cura,

which plans to construct an affordable senior housing project on the site. Cura has agreed to pay $150,000 for the site.

The council also approved the introduction of an ordinance authorizing the land sale and set a public hearing for the ordinance for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 18.

The land is located south of Willmar Avenue Southwest between Bill Taunton Stadium and CentraCare — Willmar Therapy Suites.

The Willmar Parks and Recreation Board in July declined to recommend the sale of the same land to another developer due to not wanting to lose parkland.

The Willmar Planning Commission at that time also had significant concerns about the potential sale when it was introduced for discussion at a meeting.

After Tuesday night's council action, the sale of the land will be on an upcoming Planning Commission agenda, as the commission has to approve the sale of city-owned property.

Since the fall of 2023, Aaron Backman, executive director of

Kandiyohi County Economic Development,

formerly Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission, has been working with Cura, a Paynesville-based nonprofit organization "that owns, acquired, and has developed about 1,200 housing units for seniors in Minnesota," according to a memorandum in the council's meeting packet.

Cura's plans are to build a three-level facility that will include heated parking at grade level with access off of Willmar Avenue, according to Backman. Cura likes the site and the nearby municipal trails, and is open to partnering with the Parks and Recreation Department on programming.

Cura will be paying a park dedication fee estimated to be approximately $10,500 and would cost-share with the city of Willmar on stormwater improvements required for the project.

The proposed land sale did not come before the Willmar Parks and Recreation Board, and Willmar Parks and Recreation Director Rob Baumgarn told the West Central Tribune before the council meeting Tuesday night that he did not know this proposal was being contemplated before it was on the council agenda.

Councilor Audrey Nelsen asked Backman to speak to the need for senior housing in the area during Tuesday's council meeting.

Backman reminded the council that the most recent housing study completed for the city showed the need for 630 units of senior housing by the year 2030. He noted that even if Bethesda, a senior development located on Willmar Avenue Southeast, and Cura completed all of their projects proposed in the city, it would take care of only half of the need.