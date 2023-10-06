Willmar drive-by shooting suspect held on half-million-dollar bail

Oct. 6—WILLMAR

— The two men

arrested Sunday

for a reported drive-by shooting in Willmar have been formally charged, and the court has set high bail for both.

Alberto Turrubiates, 45, and Rodolfo Turrubiates, 46, both from Willmar, made their first appearances Tuesday in

Kandiyohi County District Court

.

Each is charged with four felony counts of dangerous weapons — drive-by shooting. Two of the charges allege shooting toward an occupied dwelling and two toward an unoccupied vehicle.

Rodolfo Turrubiates is charged as the alleged shooter, and Alberto Turrubiates is charged with aiding the shooting, according to court records.

Judge Jennifer Fischer set bail for Rodolfo Turrubiates at $500,000 for unconditional release or $100,000 with conditions, including being barred from any property owned by the alleged victims' landlord, having no contact with the two alleged victims and not being able to possess or use firearms. He also will not be able to leave Minnesota without court approval.

Similar conditions were ordered by Judge Fischer for Alberto Turrubiates, who is being held on $200,000 unconditional bail or $100,000 with similar conditions. Alberto Turrubiates is also barred from having contact with Rodolfo Turrurbiates, according to court records.

Both men were still listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

Alberto Turrubiates' next scheduled hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11. Rodolfo Turrubiates' next hearing is set to be held Oct. 17.

An initial news release from the Willmar Police Department said a weapons complaint with a report of shots fired was made around 5:04 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. The release also said no one was injured in the incident.

According to the filed criminal complaints, police spoke with a woman at the scene who stated she believed Rodolfo Turrubiates was the shooter. The woman alleged that Rodolfo Turrubiates had recently been threatening her family at the address.

She said she was inside the trailer when she heard multiple gunshots. The complaint further states the woman had been seeing an adult male, whom Rodolfo Turrubiates allegedly threatened on social media.

The adult male was also in the residence at the time of the shooting and told officers he was on the couch in the living room of the residence when he heard gunshots. He said three other family members who live at the residence were also inside when the shots were fired and later went outside with flashlights and located four or five shell casings before calling police.

According to the complaint, seven Winchester brand .380-caliber casings were located by investigating officers and possible bullet strikes were marked on the north side of two residences on neighboring lots. Two bullet holes were also found on two vehicles and a single projectile was recovered.

According to witness statements recounted in the court documents, Rodolfo Turrubiates was driving someone else's car. Alberto Turrubiates and others were also in the vehicle when they left Rodolfo's apartment to give someone a ride home.

One of the unnamed men said he had forgotten that he had stored a .380-caliber handgun and a 10-round magazine in a pocket on the front, driver-side door, according to the complaint. He said he did not realize Rodolfo Turrubiates had the unnamed man's gun until the shooting occurred and he gave it back.

The man showed officers where he parked his car and opened the trunk, where a black Ruger LCP .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was recovered, according to the complaint.

Found near the gun was one live round of ammunition, which allegedly matched cartridge casings found at the scene of the shooting. One spent round cartridge casing was also recovered from the passenger side door handle of the vehicle.

A search warrant was later executed around 2:32 p.m. Sunday at Rodolfo Turrubiates' residence, where Rodolfo Turrubiates and Alberto Turrubiates were taken into custody.

Alberto Turrubiates agreed to speak with officers and confirmed that a group went for a ride with Rodolfo driving. Alberto Turrubiates said Rodolfo Turrubiates turned into the trailer park because the family of one of the parties in the vehicle lives there.

According to the complaint, Alberto Turrubiates told Rodolfo Turrubiates to stop and let him drive because he wanted to get out of there. He said Rodolfo Turrubiates moved into the front passenger seat while the others were in the back. All the windows of the vehicle were down when Alberto began driving, he said.

According to the complaint, he said he did not know Rodolfo Turrubiates had a gun until the shooting happened. He alleged that Rodolfo Turrubiates didn't say anything as Alberto quickly drove out the trailer park quickly and yelled at Rodolfo Turrubiates about what happened.

Rodolfo Turrubiates declined to speak with officers.