Willmar driver involved in fatal crash held on unrelated charges

Sep. 26—WILLMAR

— A 39-year-old Willmar man involved in the collision that killed Matthew John Strauss, 45, of

Hutchinson

, on Sept. 22 was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail on unrelated charges following the crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report, Strauss was killed Friday morning after his vehicle collided with a semitractor driven by Oscar Ivan Reyes Cruz, 39, of Willmar, on U.S. Highway 212 in Collins Township of

McLeod County

. Reyes Cruz suffered an injury to his wrist and was examined by medical personnel before he was transported to jail.

Reyes Cruz was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail around 11:07 p.m. Friday, according to the online Kandiyohi County Jail roster. He remained in custody as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Reyes Cruz was charged in

Kandiyohi County District Court

with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct; a count of felony domestic assault by strangulation; misdemeanor domestic assault and domestic abuse; and violating a court order for protection.

He made his first appearance on the charges in March of 2023. According to court records, a warrant was issued June 22 after he failed to make an appearance for a scheduled settlement conference earlier that day.

According to the criminal complaint, Reyes Cruz allegedly assaulted an adult woman on the night of Feb. 26, 2023.

The woman said Reyes Cruz tapped on her bedroom window outside her residence in Willmar. She refused to let Reyes Cruz into her home, but another adult female who also lived there let him inside, according to the complaint.

He was then able to unlock the woman's bedroom door, and allegedly sexually assaulted her. According to the complaint, Reyes Cruz pulled the woman's shorts down and grabbed her face, neck and hair.

The woman told police at this point she tried to scream but could not as Reyes Cruz placed his hands over her face and neck.

According to the complaint, the woman told police that Reyes Cruz said something to the effect of "you have to be mine" as the assault occurred. The woman estimated the encounter lasted for approximately 30 minutes. She said as the assault was happening, she told Reyes Cruz to go away.

Two juvenile witnesses also confirmed hearing the woman tell Reyes Cruz she didn't want to do anything with him and that he should leave. One of two juvenile witnesses in the criminal complaint also recalled the woman was crying.

A hearing in the case was held Monday, Sept. 25, and another settlement conference was scheduled for Oct. 26.