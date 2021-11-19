Willmar juvenile suspected in stabbing charged with two counts of felony assault

Nov. 19—WILLMAR — A 17-year-old juvenile appeared in Kandiyohi County District Court on Thursday, accused of stabbing a Willmar man multiple times Nov. 12, causing the man to be airlifted to St. Cloud for his injuries.

Brayan Fabricio Galeas-Hernandez, of Willmar, has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of felony second-degree assault for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man six to seven times in an apartment building in southwest Willmar. Felony matters against 16- or 17-year-old juveniles are public data.

District Judge Jennifer Fischer ordered Galeas-Hernandez held without bail Thursday, remanding him to the custody of Prairie Lakes Youth Programs in one of the center's secure units.

Fischer wrote in her order that Galeas-Hernandez was likely to hurt himself or others, would not appear in court for a hearing, would not remain in the custody of a person to whom he was released and wrote that his health or welfare would be immediately endangered.

Galeas-Hernandez's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 24.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness told law enforcement that Galeas-Hernandez stabbed the man during a fight between the pair in the man's apartment. The witness told law enforcement he then ran home to his residence across the street from the apartment.

The witness said he had been threatened with a knife by Galeas-Hernandez earlier that day before the two of them went to the man's apartment.

The victim had been stabbed six to seven times on the back, neck, left arm and stomach. He was transported to Carris Health — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. According to the complaint, he suffered a hemothorax, was intubated and then airlifted to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital.

Prior to being intubated, he was able to tell law enforcement the first name of his alleged attacker but not his last.

Paperwork with Galeas-Hernandez's name was found in the man's apartment.

Galeas-Hernandez was taken into custody after a woman brought him into the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar and said she believed he was involved in the stabbing

He did not make a statement to law enforcement and was transported to a secure unit at the Prairie Lakes Youth Programs where he remains.