Willmar man accused of biting, punching and choking girlfriend

Jun. 10—WILLMAR — A Willmar man is facing domestic assault charges related to a May incident in which he is accused of biting and punching his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Edgardo Ramon Benitez Nieves, 39, appeared Monday before Eighth Judicial District Judge David Mennis on one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

Nieves was arrested Monday and released with conditions the same day. He is ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim or visit the alleged victim's residence and to remain law abiding. His next court date is June 17.

According to the criminal complaint, Nieves assaulted her at a Speedway after accusing her of looking at someone else. He is accused of "putting his hands on her" in the store and biting her on the cheek in the parking lot.

The woman attempted to flee but Nieves forced her into the vehicle, where he "drove down some back roads and continued to bite her and punch her."

The woman attempted to get out of the vehicle multiple times during the drive.

Nieves is accused of choking her in a shared residence after forcing her inside. The woman told law enforcement she tried to defend herself by punching Nieves in the face a number of times.

Law enforcement estimated about four to five bite marks on her body, as well as multiple bruises and cuts on her face and wrists. The woman was taken to the Carris Health — Rice Memorial Hospital Emergency Department for her injuries.

Law enforcement found blood droplets in the vehicle and a ball of hair by the passenger seat and center console.