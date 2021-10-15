Willmar man accused of hitting women and child with table leg sentenced to probation

Oct. 15—WILLMAR — A Willmar man was given a stay of imposition Oct. 7 in Kandiyohi County District Court that will see him avoid incarceration for driving drunk after he allegedly assaulted and threatened a mother and child during a May domestic incident in Willmar.

Eduardo Amaya, 23, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired — refusing to take a a chemical test, a gross misdemeanor, and to felony threats of violence as part of a plea agreement.

He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for the felony charge and two years of supervised probation for driving while impaired. The sentences will run concurrently.

Amaya was also ordered to complete a chemical use assessment and a domestic abuse assessment and follow the recommendations. No contact is allowed with the woman or her child unless approved by his probation agent.

Additional terms of the sentence include a total of $915 in fines and fees for both charges and a stayed term of 365 days in jail, with credit for six days served, for the drunken driving charge.

Successful completion of all the terms of his probation will result in the felony threats conviction being reduced to a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint, Amaya's girlfriend told police that Amaya had been "extremely intoxicated" the night of the incident and began breaking things within their residence in front of her and the child.

Fearing Amaya may become violent, his girlfriend called her mother for a ride, which enraged Amaya, who broke a kitchen table and hit her in the back of the head with one of the legs.

According to the complaint, Amaya said "I'm going to kill you and your kid" to the girlfriend before hitting her with the table leg.

Amaya then began punching her multiple times in the head while she was holding her daughter.

"During the course of this physical assault, the child was also injured," reads part of the complaint.

Law enforcement identified a large slightly bloody bump on the back of the girlfriend's head and a small bruise underneath the child's eye and a small cut on the child's leg.

Following the assault, the girlfriend fled the residence where she got into her mother's vehicle and went directly to the hospital.

Amaya pursued them to the hospital and was later found and arrested between two portable toilets outside of his workplace in southwest Willmar.

Amaya's damaged white Mitsubishi SUV was also there. Law enforcement found evidence of destruction along the route Amaya used to follow his girlfriend to the hospital that matched the damage to his vehicle.

Under the plea agreement, four other charges in the case were dismissed: felony second-degree assault, a second count of gross misdemeanor driving while impaired and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.