Willmar man accused of sending child pornography to juvenile relative

Jun. 7—WILLMAR — A Willmar man made an initial appearance Wednesday in front of Eighth District Judge David Mennis for two felony child pornography charges.

Junior Javier Morales Aguirre, 19, is charged in Kandiyohi County with a felony for disseminating pornographic work and a felony for possessing pornographic work.

As of Friday, he remained in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail on $50,000 bail or bond. His next court hearing is scheduled June 25.

According to the criminal complaint, Aguirre is accused of sending a compilation video to a juvenile family member via Facebook Messenger in January of various child pornography scenes of a minor female believed to be around 10 or 11. The videos include scenes involving penetration.

After Aguirre was arrested on May 21 while hiding in the corner of a bedroom in a Willmar residence, his electronic devices were seized. He confirmed his Facebook account with law enforcement. He told law enforcement he did not recall any videos of children having sex being sent to or from his relative.

The juvenile initially told law enforcement that Aguirre did not send him pornography but later admitted knowing about the video Aguirre sent.

The juvenile told law enforcement the video had been circulating amongst his friends and acknowledged it was a minor in the video. He wasn't sure if Aguirre had been the one who sent him the video because a lot of his friends had it.

The Willmar Police Department had been referred the case from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in April after the BCA completed multiple subpoenas regarding a cyber tip in January. The tip came from Facebook, which reported Aguirre's account uploaded the video and sent it via Facebook messenger to his family member's profile.

The IP address where the video was uploaded is linked to Aguirre's address in Willmar.