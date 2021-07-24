Willmar man accused of stabbing another man, shooting him with BB gun

Jul. 24—WILLMAR — A 39-year-old Willmar man was taken to Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital with stab wounds, and a 24-year-old Willmar man was arrested Friday morning after a report of an assault.

The suspect as of Friday afternoon was in the Kandiyohi County Jail on pending charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

The Willmar Police Department was dispatched shortly before 8 a.m. Friday to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Fifth Street Southwest, according to a news release from Capt. Michael Anderson.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who was bleeding and appeared to have several stab wounds, the release said. Officers cared for the man until CentraCare EMS ambulance medics arrived.

He was transported to the hospital with injuries described in the release as serious but non-life-threatening.

The release describes an encounter that began when the suspect was denied entry and then forced his way into the other man's apartment. The two men know each other. The suspect allegedly stabbed the other man several times and shot him several times with a BB gun, according to the release.

The suspect was found a short time later at the apartment complex, and police located weapons they believe were used in the assault.