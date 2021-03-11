Willmar man arrested after fleeing police Tuesday night

Mar. 11—WILLMAR — A 27-year-old Willmar man was arrested after fleeing police Tuesday night, according to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt.

According to Felt, police were initially called to Walmart on 19th Avenue Southeast to investigate a shoplifting report around 10:22 p.m. Tuesday. When an officer arrived, they found the suspect was still in the store.

The man fled on foot and got into a vehicle in the parking lot after the officer attempted to identify him.

Following a pursuit through various streets in southeast, southwest and northwest areas of Willmar, the vehicle went off the road and got stuck in the mud when making a turn off Gorton Avenue and 19th Street Northwest.

The man then attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by police.

Following his arrest, the man was found to have outstanding warrants for gross misdemeanor domestic assault and for multiple gross misdemeanor violations of a domestic-assault-no-contact order and and order for protection.

The man is currently in the Kandiyohi County Jail being held on felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle along with the previous lesser warrant charges and is awaiting a court appearance.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

This would be the second police pursuit Tuesday in Kandiyohi County, with law enforcement arresting a different Willmar man on Tuesday morning in Atwater after he fled when law enforcement attempted to arrest him for an outstanding warrant.

