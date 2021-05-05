Willmar man arrested following vehicle pursuit Tuesday night near Spicer

Mark Wasson, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
·1 min read

May 5—SPICER — A 32-year-old Willmar man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening in Kandiyohi County, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

According to the news release, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop for the man's outstanding warrant at the on-ramp of state Highway 23 and County Road 9 Northeast west of Spicer.

The man drove through the stop sign of the off-ramp, made a right hand turn onto County Road 9 and then traveled eastbound on the Highway 23 frontage road while speeding, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was forced into a ditch and disabled after the deputy performed a a pursuit intervention technique maneuver.

The driver was uncooperative and refused commands to comply with orders from law enforcement but was eventually removed from the vehicle by deputies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien did not respond immediately to a request for more information regarding the type of force used to arrest the man or if any injuries were reported.

As of late Wednesday morning, the suspect was in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail awaiting multiple charges related to the pursuit as well as an outstanding warrant.

