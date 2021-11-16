Willmar man arrested Saturday following standoff with police in Willmar

Nov. 16—WILLMAR — A 30-year-old Willmar man was arrested Saturday afternoon following an hour and half standoff with law enforcement in Willmar, according to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt.

According to the release, law enforcement officers were called to an apartment building on the 1000 block of Second Street Southeast about a person threatening someone with a baseball bat.

The man allegedly stabbed a knife through a door several times and threatened to shoot officers who attempted to talk to him.

The Willmar Police Department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were activated, and nearby apartments were evacuated.

After about one and half hours of negotiations using a public address system and a cellphone, the man surrendered to law enforcement without incident, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

As of Monday afternoon, the man was listed as in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail awaiting formal felony charges of second-degree assault, threats of violence and having a dangerous weapon.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident reported at 1:39 p.m. Saturday.