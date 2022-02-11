Willmar man charged with assault for allegedly stabbing two women

Feb. 10—WILLMAR

— A Willmar man is being held on $150,000 bail at the Kandiyohi County Jail after allegedly stabbing two women a week ago.

Juan Polanco-Castro, 48, was arrested Jan. 29 after the Willmar Police Department was dispatched at about 6:30 a.m. that day to a home on Litchfield Avenue Southeast. A caller had reported that a woman had been stabbed. When they arrived, officers found two victims.

Polanco-Castro was charged last week in Kandiyohi County District Court with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault while inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily harm.

At his first court appearance, he was granted a public defender, and bail was set at $150,000 cash or bond. He was not given the option of paying a lower bail for release under a set of conditions. His next court date is Feb. 9.

Court records indicate that Willmar Police Department officers found a woman who had been stabbed in the shoulder and another who had been stabbed in the back of the neck. They were told the suspect had fled on foot without a shirt.

Polanco-Castro was later found walking toward a building next door. After he ignored commands from several officers, he was taken down to the ground and arrested.

One woman had a shoulder wound that was no longer actively bleeding. A second woman had a large bloodstain on the upper back of her shirt and had a cut in the middle of the back of her neck which was also no longer bleeding.

The woman with the neck wound said they had been drinking when Polanco-Castro went out of control. The woman said she was afraid of him and feared he would hurt her as he followed her around the house. She said he had a knife and yelled multiple times, "I'm going to stab you," according to the court file.

When she was facing away from him, he allegedly stabbed her in the back. She ran to the other woman, and Polanco-Castro followed. The woman with the shoulder wound said she was in her bedroom playing on her phone when she heard arguing.

She told police that Polanco-Castro attempted to stab her in the chest, but she turned, and the knife cut her left shoulder.