Willmar man charged in connection with June Belview shooting

Sep. 16—REDWOOD FALLS — A Willmar man appeared Monday in Redwood County District court on felony charges related to a June shooting at a rural Belview residence.

Preston Scott Reinke, 19, is charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony threats of violence. If convicted on both counts, he faces up to 12 years in prison.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Patrick Rohland ordered Reinke to be released on his own recognizance provided he complete booking, have no contact with victims or his co-defendant, submit to random testing, not enter bars or liquor stores, not leave the state without written court approval and remain law abiding. No attorney is listed for Reinke.

Reinke's co-defendant in the case, Demahjay Sherief Sincere Hudson, 19, of Robbinsdale, is charged with felony second-degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man during the same incident.

According to court documents, Hudson was arrested Thursday in Hennepin County after law enforcement and witnesses positively identified him as the shooter that left another man in critical condition. Multiple witnesses also identified Reinke as brandishing a handgun at scene and making several threats.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Hudson allegedly brandished a handgun at a party at the Belview residence and the victim attempted to disarm him by wrapping Hudson in a "bear hug."

Hudson then fired approximately five shots, one hitting the victim and another hitting a vehicle at the residence. Officers recovered four .40-caliber bullet casings and a .40-caliber bullet at the scene.

Reinke is not accused of discharging his firearm, though the man who was shot told law enforcement that Reinke pointed his handgun at him after Hudson fired and struck him. Reinke is also accused of threatening multiple people at the residence both before, during and after the shooting.

According to the complaint, the man pleaded with Reinke not to shoot him as he had already been shot.

Hudson and Reinke then fled the scene after Reinke threatened to steal another man's car.

The victim was transported to Carris Health emergency room in Redwood Falls where he was intubated in critical condition. He was then airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale for further treatment.

Law enforcement received multiple photos and videos showing Reinke with a firearm at the residence. In a July 26 interview with law enforcement, Reinke denied having a firearm at the residence and said he was "cuffing a phone to replicate a gun."

Law enforcement found a loaded Glock 9 mm magazine inside of the vehicle Reinke arrived at the party in.

No new court date has been scheduled for Reinke as of Monday morning.

Hudson's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 27. Public defender Joel Alan Solie is listed as his lawyer.

