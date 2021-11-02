Willmar man charged with multiple felonies alleging he fought law enforcement officers during arrest and at Kandiyohi County Jail

Nov. 2—WILLMAR — Cody Lee Friese, 31, of Willmar, faces nine felony charges and several lesser charges stemming from a fight Oct. 26 at Cub Foods and a jail assault early Oct. 27.

Friese made his first Kandiyohi County District Court appearance last week on the charges. Bail was set at $100,000. His next court appearance is Nov. 10. He was still in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Monday.

He faces two felony charges of terroristic threats for threatening to kill two store employees and a police officer, and five fifth-degree assault felony charges, one each for assaulting the two store employees and three officers. The charges were enhanced because of two previous domestic violence-related convictions in the past three years.

Friese also faces two fifth-degree assault charges for allegedly assaulting a Kandiyohi County deputy and a correctional officer at the jail.

According to court records, Willmar police were called Oct. 26 to Cub Foods after a fight inside the store.

An assistant manager at the store was notified of a fight and arrived to find that Friese was behind the deli counter yelling at an employee, according to court records.

Friese threatened to kill both store employees, and he punched the assistant manager, causing a nosebleed, according to the criminal complaint.

The two men were able to pin Friese to the floor. He allegedly calmed down and was escorted from the store. When a relative outside the store suggested he needed to go to a crisis center, he refused.

After he was told he would be arrested for disorderly conduct and assault, he became combative and fought with three officers, ignoring commands to place his hands behind his back, according to court records.

Officers were able to get Friese in handcuffs, but he fought being placed in the back seat of a squad car. He allegedly began screaming that he wanted to go the crisis center and not to jail. He also threatened to assault or kill the officers.

According to court records, several officers worked to place him in the squad car. During the struggle, he kicked an officer in the chest and knocked off a door handle. As he tried to lunge out one of the doors, the door struck another officer in the head.

Once he was placed in the rear seat, he kicked at the interior of the vehicle.

On the way to jail, Friese allegedly threatened to kill the officer who was driving.

The officer who had been kicked in the chest had trouble breathing and coughed for three hours after the incident, according to the criminal complaint. Several officers had bruises. One rear door on the squad car was bent out slightly and no longer had a tight seal.

Early Wednesday morning, Friese was found to have destroyed things in his cell, and he had broken a gel cold pack and gotten his clothing wet. He allegedly told jail personnel that he was going to kill himself.

That comment resulted in a decision to move him to a cell in the booking area. He fought changing into a "suicide smock" and said that he was not suicidal. He threw water at officers, fought with them and refused to comply with orders.

A group of officers was eventually able to get him handcuffed and take him to another cell. He continued to fight until a stun gun was used.

