Willmar man facing attempted murder charge for early August shooting

Aug. 17—WILLMAR — A Willmar man appeared Monday in Kandiyohi County District Court after allegedly threatening a person with a handgun and shooting another man in separate incidents earlier this month.

Jomar Luis Saenz, 21, is charged with felony second-degree attempted murder with intent but not premeditated, multiple felony assault charges and felony terroristic threats.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Jennifer Fischer ordered Saenz held on $800,000 bail. As of Monday afternoon, Saenz remained in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail.

No attorney is listed for Saenz.

According to the criminal complaint, Saenz and a second man arrived at a Willmar residence Aug. 7, along with a third person who had been invited.

After the second man was asked to leave because he was too intoxicated, he assaulted the alleged victim and then Saenz shot him "point-blank" with a small caliber handgun.

The wounded man's wife told law enforcement that the couple's kids were sleeping upstairs at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Earlier that night, both Saenz and the second man are on video inside West Side Liquor in Willmar talking to two customers, and the second man put a gun to one person's head.

Charges have been filed against the second man in both incidents and a warrant has been issued.

Saenz's next court date is set for Aug. 30.

