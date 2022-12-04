Willmar man first charged as juvenile in 2021 stabbing sentenced to five years' probation

Dec. 4—WILLMAR

— A Willmar man originally charged as a juvenile for stabbing a man multiple times was sentenced to five years of probation on an amended charge of felony threats of violence.

Brayan Fabricio Galeas-Hernandez, 18, of Willmar, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault in November of 2021, first as a juvenile, and he then agreed to be certified as an adult earlier this year.

The victim was stabbed six to seven times inside his apartment and was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. He suffered a hemothorax, was intubated and airlifted to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment, according to the criminal complaint.

Family members told the West Central Tribune in a story published in December 2021 that the man had suffered from pneumonia and infection during his recovery and had significant pain.

Galeas-Hernandez pleaded guilty in September to an amended count of felony threats of violence as part of a plea agreement that dismissed the assault charges. The prosecution also agreed to probation and no additional jail time.

He was sentenced Oct. 28 in Kandiyohi County District Court to the five-year probation term and the 128 days of jail time he had already served.

Judge David Mennis also granted a stay of imposition. Successful completion of probation will result in a misdemeanor conviction.

Conditions of probation include no contact with the victim, his place of employment or residence.

Galeas-Hernandez will also have to complete a mental health diagnostic evaluation and comply with recommendations made. He is not allowed to possess any weapons or explosives, including knives with a blade longer than two inches.

According to the criminal complaint, police officers were called to an apartment building in Willmar on Nov. 12, 2021, to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man gave a first name of his alleged attacker, but it wasn't until law enforcement searched the apartment and local records, along with speaking with apartment complex residents and his employer, that Galeas-Hernandez was identified, the criminal complaint said.

Police officers then visited the residence of a second individual who said they knew Galeas-Hernandez and had been with him the day of the alleged attack. The individual said Galeas-Hernandez threatened him with a knife in the street before both men visited the apartment of the victim. While there, Galeas-Hernandez allegedly took out the knife and started fighting with the victim, according to the complaint.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Galeas-Hernandez was taken into custody after he was brought to the Kandiyohi County Law Enforcement Center by an adult female who saw a post on Facebook and thought the teen could be involved in the stabbing.