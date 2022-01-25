Willmar man given jail time for August 2020 incident threatening police

Jan. 25—WILLMAR — A Willmar man was given a stayed 36-month prison sentence and 90 days in jail for an August 2020 incident during which he pointed a gun at officers.

Justin Eugene Quigley, 42, appeared Jan. 20 before District Judge Stephen Wentzell in Kandiyohi County District Court where Wentzell ordered a 36-month prison sentence to be stayed for seven years while Quigley is under supervised probation. He was also ordered to serve 90 days in the Kandiyohi County Jail and credited four days for time already served.

Quigley was ordered to complete a chemical assessment; not use or possess alcohol, drugs, firearms, ammunition or explosives; and to submit to random testing. He was also ordered to write a letter of apology and participate in victim-offender dialogue if the victim is willing.

He pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in November 2021 as part of plea agreement that dismissed felony first-degree assault and gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charges.

According to court records, an employee at the American Legion in Willmar had called Willmar police for assistance with an intoxicated man, Quigley, who had passed out at the bar.

Quigley told an officer he wanted to walk home, but the officer offered him a ride because Quigley would have had to walk across a busy street and was very intoxicated.

Quigley was unsteady on his feet and argumentative, according to court records.

When officers drove him home and escorted him to his door, Quigley ordered them off his property. He was angry with an officer who walked him into his garage to make sure he didn't fall. He tried to slam his kitchen door but fell when he tried.

Quigley claimed they were harassing him because he was a gun owner, according to the complaint.

When officers told him they would leave, Quigley kicked an officer in the shin and nearly fell backwards. He slammed the door shut after officers left his garage.

While officers were on the street near their squad cars, Quigley walked to his living room window holding a long-barreled, silver revolver in his hand. The officers took cover behind their cars.

Quigley came out his front door with the revolver, then returned to his house. He later came out the garage door without the gun and began walking down the driveway.

He refused to follow commands, and officers eventually brought him to the ground and arrested him.

After securing a search warrant, authorities found two revolvers, two pistols and a shotgun in the house, along with an ammunition box.