Willmar man sentenced to 21 months for possession of stolen jet ski

Aug. 15—WILLMAR

— A 40-year-old Willmar man was sentenced to 21 months of prison after he was arrested in possession of a jet ski reported stolen.

Desmond Jon Sweep entered an Alford guilty plea in Kandiyohi County District Court to a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence on court record, however it also acknowledges that a prosecutor's evidence presented at trial would likely result in a guilty verdict. Alford pleas have no impact on sentencing and are treated as any other guilty plea.

According to the plea petition filed in April, both attorneys agreed to a joint recommendation for a "bottom of the box" sentence — referencing the shortest sentence in the range recommended by sentencing guidelines — while also acknowledging the enhancements within the guidelines due to Sweep's criminal history.

In exchange for the plea, the state agreed to dismiss two other criminal cases in their entirety — cases which included charges of driving after cancellation; theft; and multiple drug counts ranging from petty misdemeanor to felony level.

Sweep also agreed to pay about $846 of restitution in the dismissed criminal file that had charged him with theft and to stay away from the business listed in that criminal complaint.

At his June 26 sentencing in the stolen property case, Judge Jennifer Fischer gave Sweep 134 days of credit for time already served.

The sentence is concurrent with a 36-month prison term in a separate case for violating a no-contact order. Fischer gave him 427 days of credit for time served at the April 3 execution of that sentence that had originally been stayed in favor of five years of probation.

He is currently in custody at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes. According to the

Minnesota Department of Corrections

, his expected release date is April 15, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint in the stolen property case, a caller told a Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputy that Sweep had been operating a jet ski unsafely during the evening of Sept. 7, 2022, and the caller was able to point out Sweep to the deputy.

The deputy found a beached 2004 Yamaha jet ski near a park access in Spicer, ran the registration number and learned it had been reported stolen on Aug. 20, 2022.

According to the complaint, Sweep told the deputy he had the jet ski for three weeks, and that he was holding it as collateral for a vehicle that he traded to another adult male from St. Cloud.

The complaint states Sweep was not able to provide more info on the adult male, but said the male had shown him a bill of sale.

When asked if he had a key, Sweep replied he didn't and that he just pushed a button to operate the vehicle.