Willmar man sentenced to 36 months for domestic assaults in 2020 and 2021

Jun. 24—WILLMAR — A Willmar man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for domestic assault incidents in 2020 and 2021 against a woman he had been dating.

Jose Isidro Mireles, 46, will serve 36 months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of felony domestic assault in May.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Melissa Listug sentenced him to 36 months for each count but the sentences will run concurrently. He was given credit for 126 days already served. He was also ordered to pay $265 in fines and to provide a DNA sample.

Under a plea agreement, three felony domestic assault charges, three felony second-degree assault charges and two felony threats of violence charges against Mireles were dismissed.

According to court records, multiple witnesses and the woman told law enforcement that Mireles had a history of hitting the woman and threatening her life over the course of their six- to eight-month relationship.

When she spoke to police in February about the assaults, she was observed to have two black eyes, other scars on her face and an injury on her left hand.

One witness told police of a January 2021 incident when Mireles threatened the woman with a knife and said "he should just slice her throat right now." Mireles walked away after the witness intervened.

Another witness told law enforcement of a October 2020 incident when Mireles pushed the woman "so hard that her feet flew over her head."

The woman told law enforcement of at least four times Mireles had assaulted her, including a November 2020 incident when Mireles had pulled her hair while driving in Willmar, causing an accident; a January 2021 incident when Mireles hit her with a board, causing her to bleed; the January 2021 incident when he threatened her with a knife, as described by the witness who intervened; and a Jan. 31 incident when Mireles threatened to kill her cats and break her children's beds.

Following the Jan. 31 incident, Mireles broke several items in their shared residence, including the bed of one of her children, during a video call. Mireles later showed up at her work and pounded on the door to be let in. The woman had locked the doors to keep him out. Police were called during that incident and he was told to leave.

Later that night, the woman picked Mireles up at another residence in a vehicle. During the ride, Mireles began to yell at her and hit her with the vehicle's rearview mirror that Mireles had broken off.

Mireles was previously convicted for domestic assault against a different woman in Willmar in September 2016 and for violating multiple orders for protection in 2018, 2013 and 2012. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison for the 2016 domestic assault.

