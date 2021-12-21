Willmar man sentenced to year in jail on felony drug charge; multiple other charges dismissed

Dec. 21—WILLMAR — A Willmar man was given jail time and a stayed prison sentence Dec. 8 in Kandiyohi County District Court for a felony drug possession charge as part of a plea agreement that saw charges dismissed in multiple other cases.

Samuel Lee Berends, 29, was sentenced by District Judge Jennifer Fischer to 365 days in jail with credit for 92 days time served.

A 12-month-and-one-day prison sentence was stayed for five years while Berends is on probation. He was ordered to complete a chemical assessment; not use or possess alcohol, drugs or firearms; and remain law-abiding.

According to the charging documents, law enforcement found methamphetamine, marijuana and synthetic cannabinoid in Berends' vehicle following an August 2019 traffic stop. He was originally charged with felony second-degree drug possession for the methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges for possessing marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid and drug paraphernalia.

Berends pleaded guilty to an amended charge of felony fifth-degree drug possession in August, reduced from the second-degree charge, and the three other lesser drug charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Also part of the agreement, a January charge of misdemeanor theft by swindle in a separate case was dismissed, but he was ordered to pay $280 in restitution.

In another case, Berends was accused of a November 2019 burglary while threatening a Willmar woman in her apartment. Three felony first-degree burglary charges were dismissed in April 2020 after new evidence came to light, according to court documents. As part of his plea agreement, a felony assault charge and a misdemeanor theft charge were dismissed.

A co-defendant in that case, Franky Esquivel Torres, 34, of Willmar, was given a stayed 85-month prison sentence in September by a Kandiyohi County judge in a different court case. As part of the plea agreement in that case, charges were dismissed in the alleged burglary.

The Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office plans to appeal the stayed sentence and is asking that Torres serve his 85 months in prison.

Story continues

Another co-defendant in the case and Torres' brother, Danny Torres, 36, of Granite Falls, was sentenced to 39 months in November for selling drugs to a confidential informant. As part of the plea agreement in that case, charges were dismissed in the alleged burglary.

Berends also entered a Norgaard plea in August for a felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge for allegedly raping a woman in August 2018 in Willmar. A Norgaard plea means the defendant does not recall the facts of their case but wants to take advantage of a plea offer by pleading guilty.

According to the charging document in that case, law enforcement found Berends' DNA on a pair of pants the woman was wearing during the alleged assault.

On Dec. 7, he petitioned the District Court to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea or for the court to follow the original plea agreement and order a stay of adjudication at sentencing.

A hearing for that case is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2022.