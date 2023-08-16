Willmar man sentenced to more than 10 years for drug possession

Aug. 16—WILLMAR

— A Willmar man convicted of possessing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Gerardo Cory Lopez, 48, was sentenced in Kandiyohi County District Court to 128 months of prison after entering an Alford guilty plea to an amended charge of first-degree drug possession for possessing more than 100 grams of a controlled substance, according to the plea petition.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence on record to the court, but also acknowledges that if their criminal case were to continue to go to trial it would likely result in a verdict of guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt.

Alford pleas are treated as any other guilty plea.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two other counts of first-degree drug possession, two counts of first-degree drug sale, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and two firearms-related charges — possession of a firearm/ammunition while prohibited, and receiving or possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

The state also agreed to waive the Blakely motion in the criminal case, which would have allowed the state to argue for a longer sentence than ones listed within state guidelines.

Judge Stephen Wentzell ordered Lopez to serve 128 months in prison with credit for 505 days already served.

Under Minnesota law, convicted offenders must serve at least two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being eligible for supervised release. According to the

Minnesota Department of Corrections

, Lopez is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. His expected release date is April 2, 2029.

According to the criminal complaint, CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force received information in the fall of 2021 that Lopez was allegedly selling drugs at an address in Willmar.

In February of 2022, the task force began observing Lopez and another adult as well as Lopez's two known vehicles. Agents noted Lopez brought both vehicles to separate controlled purchases with the task force, according to the complaint.

Search warrants were obtained for two addresses in the 900 block of 20th Avenue Southeast of Willmar, Lopez's vehicle, and Lopez's person.

Lopez was detained at his residence in northwest Willmar while the Willmar SWAT team, along with other CEE-VI agents and Willmar police officers, executed the search warrants on Feb. 21, 2022.

According to the complaint, officers detained two other people at one of the addresses in southeast Willmar. Two young children were also located inside the residence.

The two people found at the residence and Lopez were all placed under arrest.

Court records indicate 37 items were collected as a result of the search warrants including:

* Three vacuum-sealed bags from a safe in the trunk of the one vehicle — each weighing close to 1 pound with packaging — that field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

* A black semi-automatic Polymer 80 with a 9mm pistol mag with no serial number.

* A white powdery substance, also from the trunk of a vehicle, that weighed 55.1 grams with packaging and field-tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

* Four bags of a white crystal substance, also from the safe in the trunk, that each weighed 89.1 grams without packaging and field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

* $564 located on Lopez's person and an additional $5,220 found in his other vehicle.

In an interview, Lopez stated he did not own any vehicles and denied doing any drug deals, according to the complaint. He stated that one of the vehicles, the drugs, and the firearm were not his and that he did not live at the residence in the 900 block of 20th Avenue Southeast.

According to the complaint, Lopez told officers he initially was planning to live there, but that things had changed. He then stated he wished to end the interview.

Lopez's public criminal history record shows five previous drug-related felony convictions in Kandiyohi County, including second-degree drug possession in 2018, two second-degree drug sale convictions in 2010, and a second-degree drug sale in 2006.