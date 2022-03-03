Willmar man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for selling drugs

Mar. 3—WILLMAR

— Emilio Ozornia, 37, of Willmar was sentenced to 125 months in prison — more than 10 years — after he was found guilty of selling more than 17 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential reliable informant of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force back in March 2020.

Ozornia was convicted by a jury in January of one felony count of first-degree drug sale and sentenced on Thursday. He also had prior controlled substance convictions. He will serve his sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud and has received credit for already having served 418 days.

According to court documents, an informant met with Ozornia in front of a residence on the 600 block of Johanna Avenue Southwest in Willmar on March 10, 2020. The informant and Ozornia walked for a bit before splitting up. Later the informant met a second individual at the house on Johanna Avenue and then walked together to a second residence, this one on the 600 block of Julii Street Southeast.

The informant said in a statement to the CEE-VI Drug Task Force that they met with Ozornia on the back porch of the house on Julii Street. There the informant handed funds provided by the task force to the second individual, who handed the money to Ozornia, who then handed a bag of methamphetamine to the second individual who then handed the bag over to the informant.

The court documents said the informant then left the house and met up with CEE-VI agents at a predetermined location and handed over the bag of methamphetamine. The informant also positively identified Ozornia from a photograph.

Ozornia is still facing three felony drug possession charges from another case. The next hearing for that is scheduled for May 24.