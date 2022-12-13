Willmar man sentenced to more than four years for being an accomplice to July shooting in Willmar

Dec. 13—WILLMAR

— One of two brothers charged in a police-involved shooting in Willmar was sentenced to 51 months in prison.

Christian Martin Arevalo, 26, was convicted in Kandiyohi County District Court of aiding an offender — being an accomplice after the fact to first-degree assault. In a plea agreement, 19 other felony charges were dismissed, including attempted second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

Sebastian Arthur Arevalo is awaiting trial — currently set for April — on charges of attempted second-degree murder, along with multiple second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges for allegedly shooting at a Willmar Police Department officer early on the morning of July 5.

The criminal complaint against Christian Arevalo says he was the driver when he and his brother arrived at the location of the shooting and when they fled.

Christian Arevalo entered an Alford plea Sept. 16 in Kandiyohi County District Court. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but agrees that the prosecution appears to have enough evidence to win a conviction at trial. An Alford plea is treated like any other guilty plea at sentencing.

Christian Arevalo had been incarcerated since that date. He appeared for his Nov. 10 sentencing hearing virtually from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. Judge Stephen Wentzell ordered the 51-month sentence to be served concurrently with sentences in several other cases. Arevalo also received credit for 128 days.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release. Christian Arevalo's expected release date is May 5, 2025, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

According to an amended criminal complaint, a Willmar police officer was responding to a report of a potential shooting at approximately 11:52 p.m. July 4 in the 1100 block of Third Street Southwest. A bullet hole was found in a living room window.

The Arevalo brothers were still in the area, and Sebastian Arevalo is alleged to have pulled out a firearm. The officer ordered him to drop the weapon, but Sebastian Arevalo fired toward the officer and others in the yard, according to the complaint.

The officer returned fire and chased the suspects on foot until they fled in a car. Neither the officer nor others standing in the area were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The brothers were later arrested, and Christian Arevalo agreed to speak with law enforcement.

Christian Arevalo said he was angry because someone had pointed a gun at his sister and brother on July 3 at his home, according to the complaint. He said he drove to the scene but did not know Sebastian Arevalo had a gun.