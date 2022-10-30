Willmar man sentenced to probation, jail for allegedly groping female minors

Oct. 30—WILLMAR

— A Willmar man was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and jail time for inappropriately touching a minor female.

Alfredo Luna, 47, entered an Alford guilty plea Aug. 16 in Kandiyohi County District Court to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was originally charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct alleging sexual abuse of multiple female minors on dates ranging from 1993 to last year.

A person entering an Alford plea acknowledges that evidence offered against them at trial is likely to result in a guilty verdict. An Alford plea is treated as a regular guilty plea in court and has no bearing on the terms or conditions of a sentence.

In exchange for his plea, the three other charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed on several conditions, including that he serve probation, complete a psychosexual evaluation and have no contact with the alleged victims.

Luna was sentenced Oct. 13 to a 36-month prison sentence that is stayed for five years while Luna serves supervised probation. the prison sentence will not be executed if Luna successfully completes probation.

Judge Stephen Wentzell also ordered Luna to serve 180 days in jail, with credit given for 15 days already served.

Luna is currently serving the first 60 days in the Kandiyohi County Jail. Additional 60-day terms in 2023 and 2024 may be deferred if Luna remains compliant with his probation.

Additional conditions for Luna include having no unsupervised contact with minor females and registering as a predatory offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Luna kissed or touched three girls inappropriately over their clothing.

Two females were interviewed in 2021 and recalled specific instances at a Willmar residence, according to the complaint, and Willmar police also reviewed a 2018 police report from another jurisdiction in which a third girl described an incident.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred in January of last year, in November 2012 and during a period from July 1993 to October 1997, according to the charges.

One of the alleged victims was a teenager at the time of the incidents she described, and the other two were as young as 8 at the time the alleged behavior began, according to the complaint.